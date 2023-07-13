Dan + Shay made a playful deal with fans in West Fargo, N.D., on Friday (July 7) during their headlining set at day one of the city's Red River Valley Fair: If the crowd sang loud enough, they'd take their shirts off.

Fans were screaming their requests for the duo to take it off throughout their set, so by the time they got to one of their biggest hits — 2018's "Tequila" — they promised they'd make it happen if their audience proved they knew all the words with a singalong.

Lucky for the crowd, they were up to the challenge. In TikTok video filmed by a fan at the show, it's clear just how expertly the fans fulfilled their part of the bargain, singing the chorus so loud that lead singer Dan Smyers didn't even need his mic at all.

True to their word, Dan + Shay took it off: Smyers slipped off the top half of his Canadian tuxedo, while bandmate Shay Mooney pulled off his tee. According to a review of their show on InForum, Smyers waved his button-down over his head, while Mooney tossed his shirt into the crowd for one lucky fan to take home as a souvenir.

"North Dakota understood the assignment," comments TikTok user Brooke Gillespie, who posted the video.

Fans will soon have new music to scream along to at Dan + Shay shows. The pair have been teasing new music all week, sharing a pre-save date for something coming on Friday (July 14) and dropping an emotional, raw video in which they reveal that they almost broke up early in 2022. That video concludes with the duo describing how they came back together after not speaking for four months, found some new ways to communicate better and avoid burnout, and began writing music again, culminating in a forthcoming album that they say is the best they've ever made.

Dan + Shay have also revealed that the music coming Friday is a new single called "Save Me the Trouble."