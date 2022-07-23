Dan + Shay are keeping the feel-good love songs going with their latest single, "You," from their Good Things album. The duo shared with Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul that the song has already seen a positive reaction from fans at shows and on social media, and they've even seen fans use the song at weddings and for other important life moments.

"Every Sunday we would open up socials and see people using it and tagging us," says Dan Smyers. "That's just the coolest thing in the world. We've been fortunate enough to have a few songs that have done that — 'From the Ground Up,' 'Speechless,' 'Glad You Exist,' 'Tequila.'"

Dan + Shay have seemingly mastered the art of the love song, and each of their famous ballads feature a different perspective on a relationship. In "You," the duo sings about a relationship that lasts a lifetime, and they feel that the tune picks up where "Speechless" left off.

"For us, I feel like this is kind of 'Speechless' part two," says Shay Mooney. "'Speechless' was about seeing your wife walk down the aisle for the first time and that moment, and this is that second part. This is forever love. This is down the road of, 'I've got you and only you for the rest of our life.'"

The duo released Good Things in August of 2021, and the project also features their past singles "10,000 Hours," "I Should Probably Go to Bed," "Glad You Exist" and "Steal My Love." The duo shared with Paul that they are hard at work on their next studio album, as well as other future projects.

"We got back in at the top of the year and it was like we'd just met," Smyers continues. "It was insane, we were writing 2, 3 songs a day. We didn't know when we were going to record them, but we just recently started dabbling and putting them down on tape."