Denny’s, America’s Diner, Reveals Plans to Close up to 90 Locations

Denny's, which bills itself as America's Diner, has hit some snags in the past few years, as the chain hang on for dear life.

Back in 2023, the chain restaurant shut down 57 of its locations. Then in early 2024, Denny's closed 15 or so more.

Fast-forward to October 2024, according to Restaurantbusinessonline.com, Denny's said that it had earmarked 150 more restaurants for closure in 2024 and 2025.

America's diner then proceeded to close 88 of them 2024, and will close another 70 to 90 more this year, which is more than originally planned.

It appears that people hit Denny's during the holiday season, because their numbers were great. Now, in Q1, Denny's reported a sudden decline in same-store sales in January and February after that 2024 end-of-year boost.

Denny's CEO, Kelli Valade, remained hopeful for the chain's future in a statement, saying, "As we grow through this year, we are confident that we will get into that guidance range and move hopefully towards the top end."

Denny's is also going to bolster up its rewards program, and the chain has seen success with its newly remodeled locations across America as well, so look for more remodeled stores to come in the future.

Now, can we get a Moons Over My Hammy over here, please?

