Did Lainey Wilson Buy George Jones’ Old House?

There is a perfectly good reason why Lainey Wilson got engaged to boyfriend Devlin "Duck" Hodges on the front porch of George Jones' old house.

The reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year revealed that Hodges had proposed in February, sharing photos of the setup, the moment and the ring. Afterward, Taste of Country noticed the crest on the front stoop matched the one at Jones' house in Franklin, Tenn.

Fans immediately started to wonder if the couple had bought a little more than an engagement ring together.

Wilson and Hodges — a former NFL quarterback — began dating in 2021, but didn't go public until the ACM Awards in 2023 He's now a real estate agent.

She revealed she was engaged on Feb. 12.

Talking to the Kelleigh Bannen Show on Apple Music Country, Wilson shared that they've not yet set a wedding date.

Related: Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges Relationship Timeline

Lainey Wilson Shares Her Engagement Story

Kelleigh Bannen got the scoop from Wilson. During a recent interview, the singer revealed what fans assumed: she's a big fan of Jones' and had been wanting to see the house for awhile. He lived there with his wife Nancy until his 2013 death, and she sold off the final portion in 2015 for about $2 million.

At the time of the proposal, the house was up for sale again (the listing has since been removed). That's a major reason why Hodges had this opportunity.

"We've been trying to go see (the house) for a while and one of Duck's buddies was listing it for sale and he had it all staged," Wilson shares.

She adds that her manager was supposed to meet her there, but when the couple arrived, they were alone, "And (Hodges) had in front of the door it was candles and picture frames and it was beautiful."

Did Lainey Wilson Buy George Jones' House?

In part because of those photos and video, fans began to wonder if Wilson and/or Hodges had bought the home and surrounding property. Sure, she told Taste of Country about the farm she bought several years ago, but maybe they wanted a together house?

It's not true. Lainey Wilson did not buy George Jones' house. "Well, that would be pretty cool, but that ain't right," she says.

Get our free mobile app

She's a proud to be thrifty, once cooing about the deal Hodges got on their first date out together. However, Wilson had no trouble admitting her new fiancé "outdid himself" when it came to the engagement ring. We joked that it was the size of a dinner plate, and maybe that's an exaggeration. It'd make a great Super Bowl ring, however.

"Years ago," she tells Bannen, "I was just joking and being like, 'Oh, check this out,' and he was like, 'Oh shoot.' I think he started saving four years ago when we first started dating ... But he went in and he designed it."

Wilson is currently on break from touring, with her next concert scheduled in early April.

PICTURES: See Inside George Jones' Spectacular Southern Manor George Jones lived the life of a true Southern gentleman in his Southern-style manor home in an affluent suburb of Nashville. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker

Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges' Relationship Timeline Lainey Wilson and Duck Hodges dated for nearly four years before getting engaged in February 2025. Here is a timeline of their romance, from first date to going public, to moving in together, to now! Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes