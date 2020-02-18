The Dixie Chicks are building anticipation for their new song "Gaslighter" by sharing photos from the set of the music video.

On the official Dixie Chicks Instagram page, the trio shared a shot from the set, showing them dressed up in edgy outfits while sipping wine from a glass. They later deleted the photos.

Lead singer Natalie Maines shared more insight into the video with several snaps on her page, showing another photo of the three dressed in all-white ensembles, drinking wine from red-and-white spiral straws. She also revealed a clip of a contortionist performing in front of a green screen as the song plays in the background.

"Gaslighter, you liar / You had to start a fire, had to start a fire / Couldn't take yourself on a road a little higher / Had to burn it up, had to tear it down / Tried to say I'm crazy / Babe, you know I'm not crazy / But you gaslighted / You're a la-la-la-liar," the Chicks sing in their trademark harmonies on the new song.

"Gaslighter" is the title track of the award-winning trio's upcoming album, their first in 14 years. Maines confirmed the new project during a 2019 interview on the Spiritualgasm podcast, revealing that what originally started as a covers album to fulfill their record label contract eventually evolved into a body of compelling songwriting inspired by Maines' divorce from ex-husband Adrian Pasdar.

"Songwriting is really hard for me, and I think, for many years, I didn't want to analyze my life or my relationship. I was just in it and dedicated and devoted ... I just was not ready to open up like that," she explains. "Our last album was the most personal and autobiographical we'd ever been, and then this one is, like, 10 times that."

While a release date for the album has yet to be revealed, the trio will be going on tour in 2020, with dates and locations still under wraps.

