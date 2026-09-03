Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is celebrating five years of marriage with Francie Frane, and his anniversary message to his wife is about as heartfelt as it gets.

The 73-year-old TV personality marked the occasion Thursday (Sept. 3) with a wedding-day photo and a lengthy tribute to Frane, 57, celebrating their relationship and the faith that brought them together.

Chapman didn't exactly hold back on the romance, either.

Dog the Bounty Hunter Celebrates Francie

My Francie, happy fifth anniversary. You are the sunshine of my life. I never want to be without you. We are more than soulmates. I believe we were destined for each other. The word love doesn’t even feel like enough for what I feel for you. I cherish you. I adore you. And I thank God for you every single day.

Chapman also pointed to the couple's faith, quoting Matthew 19:6: “What God has joined together, let no one separate.”

“God brought us together, Francie,” he added. “Through everything we’ve walked through, you’ve stood beside me and loved me."

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"Thank you for loving me the way you do. Happy anniversary, my Francie. I love you more,” Chapman concluded.

Their Love Story Began With Loss

Chapman and Frane publicly revealed their relationship in March 2020, less than a year after Chapman's wife, Beth Chapman, died at 51 following her battle with cancer.

Frazer Harrison, Getty Images Frazer Harrison, Getty Images

There was another painful connection between the couple that helped bring them together, as Frane told ET in 2020:

We understood the pain that the other one was feeling and [in] those tough days and moments, we helped each other stand up. We could cry with each other and talk about what we were feeling. ... It brought us together in this amazing way.

Five years after their wedding, Chapman is still describing that connection in terms of destiny and faith.

Dog the Bounty Hunter's Big Family

Chapman is also a father of 13 children. He shares son Christopher with Debbie White, sons Duane Lee II and Leeland with ex-wife Fonda Sue Darnell, and sons Wesley, James Robert, and the late Zebadiah with ex-wife Anne Tegnell.

He is also a dad to Tucker, Lyssa, and the late Barbara with ex-wife Lyssa Rae Brittain. With his late wife Beth, he shared daughters Bonnie and Cecily and son Garry.

Chapman revealed in 2023 that he had also discovered he fathered another son, Jon.

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Five years into his marriage to Frane, Chapman continues to describe their relationship as something that was meant to be — a love story that grew out of two people finding comfort in each other after devastating losses.