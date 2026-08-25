A video announcing the death of Dolly Parton included several emotional reminders and a request that frames everything she was to us as fans and humans.

It's clear she recognized her own importance, even if she'd never admit it.

Dolly Parton died at age 80 on Aug. 25, 2026.

She'd admitted to health challenges over the past year but never let on that any were serious.

A statement from her publicist adds that Parton died peacefully in Nashville.

Related: The Top 20 Dolly Parton Songs of All Time

In the hours after her death, few details about where and how she died were revealed. It's also not clear if she died suddenly or if she had a illness that she kept from fans. As recently as last Friday (Aug. 21) Parton could be found dismissing serious concerns of her health.

Her nephew Brian Seaver hosts an announcement video shared on Parton socials. He doesn't offer much beyond the news and why he was chosen to present it. That's not to say he didn't drop a few quotes.

"Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens," he says early on.

"Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy. He farmed the soil. She farmed songs and happiness," he adds later.

This line at the very end is the one that wrecked us.

Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest.

Think about all Parton was to family, friends, neighbors in East Tennessee, contemporaries in Nashville and fans worldwide. Again and again she'd step up when needed — her philanthropy is her real legacy, one could argue — but that kind of support comes with weight.

For the first time, Parton (or at least a member of Team Parton) recgognizes that. Today, she exhales knowing she gave all she could. The world is a better place because Dolly Parton chose to wear those heavy rhinestones.

Rest easy Country Queen.

Dolly Parton's Death Announcement, Full Transcript:

Hey everyone, my name is Brian Seaver, son of Cassie Parton, and I'm representing the Parton and Owens family today announcing the passing of my Aunt Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean, sister, sis, Aunt, Granny to one generation, and Gigi to the next.

This video announcement is something Dolly asked of me years ago before I fully absorbed it as a future reality. As her head of security for more than two decades — a role my father Larry held before me — I have imagined the heaviness of this moment but haven't truly felt it until now. It is an honor, an honor that is mixed with absolute pride and great sadness. But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly.

Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed for her to meet them in the heavens.

I first went on the road with Dolly as a kid. getting a taste of the road life in the early 1980s. Dolly opened doors not just for me, but for her entire family to reach the potential we didn't even know was possible. Dolly also opened doors for generations of singers, songwriters, musicians, and dreamers from every walk of life and across every continent. By her example, we believed that anything was possible.

She never saw a door she couldn't open, and the doors she opened made and changed history.

My family and I have shared a lifetime of beautiful memories with Dolly, but so have you. She has always been on your television, your record player, your CD, and on your phone playlist, becoming an extended part of your family whether you liked it or not.

Our family and the team she has entrusted with her legacy will work diligently to ensure her spirit will live with us forever.

Dolly was a farmer, just like her daddy. He farmed the soil. She farmed songs and happiness.

Dolly called me and said she wants to rest in a beautiful bed of plush cotton because after a life wearing heavy rhinestones, she finally deserves to be comfortable and have some rest.

Rest in peace, Aunt Dolly, Aunt Granny, Gigi. May God bless Dolly Parton, and may God bless you all. She will always love you.