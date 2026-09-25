Dolly Forever: How Dolly Parton’s Legacy Will Live On After Her Death
PICTURES: See Inside Dolly Parton's Magical California Hideaway
Dolly Parton's taste in real estate was just as simple and down-home as she was — and in the case of her former California cottage, just as magical!
Her 2,500-square-foot residence in an exclusive part of California offered the multi-media superstar a whimsical retreat from the pressures of her busy schedule — and now it can offer a potential buyer a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity.
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker