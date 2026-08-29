Dolly Parton was one of the most beloved entertainers of all time, and that's due in no small part to the fact that she was anything but a polarizing figure. The country icon almost never had a bad word to say about anybody, and she deliberately steered clear of talking about politics in public.

In fact, Parton wouldn't hesitate to shut an interviewer down if they tried to get her to go there.

What Were Dolly Parton's Political Views?

We really don't know. Parton was very careful not to share her personal views about politics in any public setting.

She very rarely addressed political or social issues in her lyrics, and if she did, she addressed them obliquely, rather than setting forth her personal opinions.

Parton was the definition of a uniter, not a divider.

She neither endorsed nor opposed any political candidates in public, and though she would occasionally weigh in on hot-button issues — she was a passionate advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and supported Black Lives Matter — she did so from the standpoint of advocating for equality for all, rather than championing one social group or political party over another.

Parton steadfastly refused to take the bait in interviews, using a series of quips and polite, but firm refusals to avoid answering political questions she felt could divide her fans.

"Somebody said, 'Would you ever consider running for president?'" she tells one journalist in the video below. "I said, 'No, I think we've had enough boobs in the White House.'"

Parton said she would watch both Fox News and CNN at various times, so she took in a diverse news diet that was in line with her centrist position.

Why Didn't Dolly Parton Talk About Politics?

“I don't like to get involved in politics, because first of all, I have as many Republican fans as I do Democrats,” Parton told USA Today in 2020. “I don't want to offend anybody, I have a right to myself.

“Like God gave us free will, America gave us free speech, but you've got to be responsible for anything you say and do."

READ MORE: Here's the Real Reason Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers Never Dated

Parton even turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom three different times — once from Joe Biden and twice from Donald Trump — to avoid the appearance of partisanship.

“I am not political, and I refuse to get caught up in political things,” Parton told USA Today. “I just look at it, and I just think what I think. I'm just saying, 'Good Lord, what are these people doing? Crazy. They don't care about us.'"

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These 12 rarely seen photos of Dolly Parton from the 1970s give you a look at what her life — and celebrity life in general — was like 40 to 50 years ago. There are a few country stars included in these pics, but mostly this list is filled with unexpected moments with other stars you'll recognize.

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The country queen turned 80 years old on Jan. 19, 2026. Consider this our birthday card, or a long letter that states all the ways she's appreciated. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes