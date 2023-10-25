Dolly Parton Is Planning a Global ‘Rockstar’ First-Listen Event

Dolly Parton has never released an album quite like Rockstar — it's her very first in the rock genre, inspired by her 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — so it's only fitting that she's planning a one-of-a-kind event to celebrate release day.

On Nov. 15, two days before Rockstar officially arrives, fans can hear the new music at a first-listen event at theaters and cinemas across the world.

In addition to hearing the world premiere of several tracks off the album, attendees will see never-before-seen footage, like performances and an interview with Parton herself as they get a sneak peek at Parton's foray into rock music.

"You will hear full songs from the new album for the first time and see footage you've never seen before," Parton promised in a social media announcement on Wednesday morning (Oct. 25.)

After the global event on Nov. 15, there will be encore first listen sessions on Nov. 16 in select markets. Tickets are on sale now, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit the music education nonprofit charity Music Will, as well as its global partners.

Parton has already released a number of the tracks off of Rockstar; the most recent of those is her duet version of "Wrecking Ball" with Miley Cyrus.

The project's tracklist boasts a stacked lineup of rock collaborators, like Steven Tyler, Elton John, Debbie Harry, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and many more. But country fans will find plenty of their favorites on this album, too: Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile and Emmylou Harris all make appearances.