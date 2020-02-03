Duane "Dog" Chapman and his friend Moon Angell fooled us, with help from an assist on Dr. Oz. The Dog the Bounty Hunter and Dog's Most Wanted star did propose to Angell during a taping of the show, but it was done to prove they're not in a relationship.

Well, that makes perfect sense.

A clip of the show that circulated last week found Chapman uttering these words: "Moon Angell, will you marry me?"

A shocked Angell whipped her head around, but viewers had to hold on until Monday's (Feb. 3) episode of Dr. Oz to see what happened. Most important, as it turns out, was how it was set up.

Chapman was trying to stop the speculation, so he proposed marriage. She promptly responded that she only loves him as a friend.

"I can't marry you," Angell said. "Right at this very moment, I don't see you as that. I love you and Beth as my friends."

Who Is Moon Angell Anyways?

The 66-year-old admits he knew that, then proceeded to talk about how they won't cross a line because of his promises to his late wife Beth Chapman, who died from cancer last June.

Duane Chapman's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, has been the biggest skeptic since Dog's friendship with Moon Angell became a little more well-known. It was her who accused her father of dating Angell, saying the longtime friend and assistant had moved her clothes into Beth's closet. On Dr. Oz, Angell confirms that she did, but she did it because it's what Dog wanted. He would walk by his late wife's closet and start crying and occasionally stop to smell a few articles.

"I walked by and it was empty, and I'm like, 'Oh, God,'" Chapman revealed. "I said 'Moon, put some of your stuff in there.'"

When she resisted, he then ordered her to do so.

So that's that, right? Lyssa Chapman has not responded to the new interview on Twitter yet, but she's been quiet on social media since a reported arrest late last week.

