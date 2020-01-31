Duane "Dog" Chapman's daughter Lyssa has been arrested in Hawaii for alleged harassment. The 32-year-old has been at the center of a controversy surrounding her dad and Moon Angell, a woman Lyssa says he's dating.

TMZ broke the news, citing law enforcement in Honolulu. The news and gossip site shares that she was booked for resisting arrest and harassment, but it's not clear who she was harassing or what the circumstances around the alleged crime were. Lyssa Chapman has already been freed on bail. She has not yet commented on Twitter, where she has over 315K followers. Her last tweet came at about 9:30PM CT on Thursday night (Jan. 30) and is interesting, given how the rest of her day went.

"I tried to follow my dreams but now I have multiple restraining orders," a caption on the picture reads.

This is the second time Lyssa Chapman has been arrested, the first coming on harassment and criminal property damage charges in 2011 (per CBS). Police said alcohol was a factor then and she was combative with police.

Lyssa Chapman is the Dog the Bounty Hunter star's daughter from a previous marriage, not Beth. Still, she and Beth were close until Beth Chapman died last June. She has been an outspoken critic of Angell's relationship with her father, accusing her of first dating Duane Chapman's son and then moving in and replacing Beth in his life. Officially Dog and Angell say they're just friends, but a promotional clip for Dr. Oz shows what looks to be a marriage proposal.

Professionally Lyssa Chapman is an entrepreneur with a clothing line at BabyLyssa.com. Neither Angell or Duane Chapman have commented on her arrest.

Season 2 of Duane Chapman's new reality show, Dog's Most Wanted on WGN, is said to be in the works.

How Dog Said Goodbye to Beth: