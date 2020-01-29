Duane "Dog" Chapman appears to propose to longtime family friend (and rumored girlfriend) Moon Angell in a new video clip that has appeared online.

Chapman's wife, Beth Chapman, died on June 26, 2019, after a years-long battle with cancer. In a video teaser for an episode of the Dr. Oz Show, Chapman appears with Angell, who was friends with both him and his wife, to discuss rumors of a new love relationship.

The famed reality TV bounty hunter has previously denied a romantic involvement with Angell, but in the clip, he admits to Dr. Oz, "I am a lot happier with her around."

In a stunning twist, he then says, through tears: "Moon Angell, will you marry me?," which causes her to snap her head around with a stunned look.

The context of the video to the larger episode is unclear. The full episode airs on Dr. Oz on Monday (Feb. 3).

Chapman spoke to Radar Online in early January to deny that he and Angell were dating after two of his daughters, Lyssa and Cecily, accused Angell via Twitter of "moving in" on their father "weeks after losing his wife," calling her a "narcissist."

"All my children are grown and gone on their own, there’s no one left to help me," he said. “Moon is experienced. It’s just that. Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her ... There will never be another Mrs. Dog, but that doesn’t mean I have to be so sad."

Chapman has admitted that he has struggled intensely since his wife's death, even considering suicide at one point. He has also been hospitalized for a heart emergency that led to a pulmonary embolism diagnosis. His health issues have led him to stop bounty hunting for the time being.

How Dog Said Goodbye to Beth: