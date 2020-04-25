Duane "Dog" Chapman is in love again, and he says his new girlfriend is helping ease the pain of losing his wife, Beth, to cancer.

The Dog the Bounty Hunter star turned to social media on Friday night (April 24) to post a picture of Francie Frane posing and smiling into the camera.

" I scream & Cry Beth where are you why did you leave me then I look up & see you Francie & the pain turns to a smile," Chapman writes, adding, "I LOVE YOU WOMAN !!"

Beth Chapman died in June of 2019 after battling cancer for several years, and her famous husband's life has been a series of ups and down since her death. He drew headlines when he reportedly engaged in a romance with family friend Moon Angell that his daughter, Lyssa, disapproved of very publicly. Chapman denied the relationship, but then made more headlines when he offered a fake marriage proposal on Dr. Oz.

Lyssa appears to approve of his new love interest, however.

"Love is in the air," she tweeted when she shared a link to the U.S. Sun's story about their relationship, telling the publication, "They are both so happy together and they are good for each other."

According to the Sun, 67-year-old Chapman met 51-year-old Frane when he called to ask if her husband could do some yard work for him. She replied that her husband had died just months before Beth Chapman's death in June of 2019, and that conversation led the couple to spark a new relationship.

"They go to church three times a week and dad is trying to give up smoking," Lyssa Chapman says. "She is a good woman for my dad ... He's the happiest I've seen him in a long time."

