The producers behind Duane "Dog" Chapman's now-canceled show, Dog Unleashed, are firing back after the reality TV star went on an angry Twitter rant accusing them of hacking into financial documents, as well as hijacking his website and making false claims about him.

Unleashed Entertainment served as the producers for the former Dog the Bounty Hunter star's new show, which was supposed to premiere in April via their newly launched streaming service. They announced their decision to cancel the show before it ever aired on March 27 in a statement alleging that Chapman had breached his contract by engaging in on-set behavior that was at odds with their standards.

The statement said that Chapman had declined to participate in a formal investigation that included "the review of hours of audio and video material" and led to their decision to cancel. Unleashed Entertainment has since filed suit against a company called CBD Global Sciences in federal court, alleging that the company and Chapman conspired to raise more than $100,000 in "allegedly ill-gotten profits" by using Dog Unleashed marketing materials, according to Law360.com. Chapman had been advertising a new line of CBD products called Dog Unleashed CBD.

Chapman posted a series of angry, disjointed tweets on Wednesday (April 7), attacking Unleashed Entertainment and some of its employees specifically and alleging a number of what he claimed might even be international crimes, though the wording of his Twitter rant does not clarify exactly what he's alleging. Some of those tweets have since been deleted, but you can see them in the screenshots below:

Unleashed Entertainment President and CEO Mike Donovan responded to Chapman's allegations in a statement to Taste of Country on Thursday (April 8), clarifying the reasons behind the cancellation of Dog Unleashed and warning of the possibility of legal action.

The statement reads:

Duane Chapman’s social media meltdown – which involves outrageous, false personal attacks - seems to be an attempt to distract attention from his contractual and ethical failures that led to the cancellation of Dog Unleashed. Our internal investigation confirmed racist and homophobic comments from Mr. Chapman, as well as illegal activity during filming, which Unleashed Entertainment cannot and will not tolerate. These actions forced us to cancel production of the show, and unfortunately, Chapman is now viciously taking out his anger on our employees. Unleashed Entertainment stands fully behind its employees and will take legal action should the threats continue.

This is not the first time Chapman has been accused of racism. In 2007, A&E pulled Dog the Bounty Hunter from its schedule after a recording of Chapman using a racist slur in a phone conversation was made public. Chapman later apologized, and the show went back into production.

Dog the Bounty Hunter ran for eight seasons on A&E before wrapping in 2012. Chapman and his wife, Beth, subsequently stared in a spinoff for CMT titled Dog and Beth: On the Hunt. Chapman most recently appeared in Dog's Most Wanted on WGN America in 2019. That show aired for one season and chronicled Beth Chapman's death from cancer.

