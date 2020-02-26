Fresh off the release of his new album Tullahoma in January, country hitmaker Dustin Lynch headed to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday (Feb. 25) to perform his new single "Momma’s House."

Sporting a jean jacket and a cowboy hat, Lynch turned the heat up on the Jimmy Kimmel Live outdoor stage, much to the delight of fans who flocked to see the Tennessee native do what he does best: Sing the hits.

All About Dustin Lynch's Model Girlfriend:

“Every song on Tullahoma, there’s a reason it’s there,” Lynch explains in a press release for the new album. “A lot of that points back to the people who raised me, and growing up with a lifestyle where I could go outside and have fun, explore and try new things in the great outdoors. It’s kind of about being that kid and learning all those things. That’s my story, but I think we all can relate to the kid who’s discovering, the kid who’s figuring out love for the first time, all that good stuff.”

“Momma’s House” is now next in line to make its way up the charts, in what has been quite the streak of hits for Lynch. Both "Ridin’ Roads" and “Good Girl" became Gold-certified, No. 1 hits for Lynch, who is currently out on his Stay Country Tour 2020 alongside opener Travis Denning. Starting May 14, Lynch will go on the road with Old Dominion.

"In a weird way, I feel like I’m just getting started," he admits. "I feel like we’re just approaching the launching pad, and I feel like we have songs that will take us to the next level."

See Pictures of Dustin Lynch and Kellie Seymour: