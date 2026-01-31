It's a well-known unofficial rule that Nashville is a "10-year town," and that succeeding in a music career takes years of hard work and developing the right connections.

Elizabeth Nichols is a rare exception to that, and that's one of the reasons Taste of Country chose her as one of our RISERS: 2026 Artists to Watch.

Who Is Elizabeth Nichols?

Nichols is a 23-year-old singer-songwriter who's having a major impact on country music in 2026.

The Texas native was raised in Kentucky and educated in Oklahoma and Australia before moving to Nashville to pursue a career in music.

READ MORE: Is Ben Gallaher Nashville's Next Big Crossover Artist?

Her sharp, observational songwriting quickly caught the attention of fans and industry insiders, and Nichols went viral with a song titled "I Got a New One," earning millions of streams within months of moving to town and launching a career that has been growing ever since.

What Are Elizabeth Nichols' Top Songs?

In addition to "I Got a New One," she's landed more viral hits with songs including "Trailer Treasure" and "Somebody Cooked Here," drawing comparisons to Kacey Musgraves with her wry, witty takes on modern life.

Her song "Mama" has earned more than 7.5 million streams online.

What Are Elizabeth Nichols' Career Highlights?

Nichols is signed to PULSE Records, and she released her debut EP, Tough Love, in June of 2025.

Sam Barber hand-selected her to co-write his song "Morning Time," and Kelly Clarkson helped boost "I Got a New One" to No. 1 on the iTunes country chart for multiple weeks after she covered it on her daily talk show, boosting her visibility considerably.

Now signed to CAA for live representation, Nichols spent part of 2025 on the road opening for Wyatt Flores, Little Big Town, Russell Dickerson and more, and she also landed several bucket-list gigs including the world-famous Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, CMA Fest and the Kentucky Derby.

What's Next for Elizabeth Nichols in 2026?

According to her official website, Nichols is "working with some of Music City's top talent on her debut album."

She is set to release a new single titled "Sweet Cigarette" on Feb. 6.

She's slated to make her C2C debut in March and also playing her very first headlining show, which sold out on the day tickts went on sale.

Nichols is also set to play Stagecoach and more festivals in 2026. Keep up with her live dates via her official tour calendar.