Ernest Announces ‘Flower Shops (The Album)’ + Releases Three New Songs

Country hitmaker Ernest has announced plans for his next full-length album. On Friday (Feb. 25), he revealed that his new project, Flower Shops (The Album), will officially drop on March 11.

The project takes its name from Ernest’s duet with Morgan Wallen, which they released in December of 2021. The album features 11 tracks, all of which Ernest wrote with frequent collaborators including Ashley Gorley, Ben Burgess and more. Both the single version and the acoustic version of "Flower Shops" will appear on the project. Ernest tells Billboard that the album will follow in the footsteps of "Flower Shops," in that it will feature vintage-inspired country songwriting.

"I just wanted this album to be bulletproof when it comes to true honest country songs and storytelling," he says.

In addition to announcing the album, Ernest is releasing three of the album’s tracks: "Some Other Bar," "Feet Wanna Run" and "What It’s Come To." The singer says these songs are his "version of tempo," while still featuring pure country sounds including steel guitar and acoustic elements. The tunes serve as the first taste of the genuine songwriting Ernest says fans can expect on the album.

"It's a very good feeling to have this body of work ready to share with the world," Ernest says in a press release. "This album came together organically over the course of a year or so. It feels like there's a shift happening in country music and the people want to hear more honesty in songs, and with honesty comes pain — sometimes we need to feel that too. I hope this project provides a little sepia tone world for the listener to escape to and go on a journey of their own...feeling everything from love to lost. This is Flower Shops."

Ernest’s Flower Shops (The Album) Tracklist:

1. "Sucker for Small Towns" (Ernest Keith Smith, Jacob Durrett, Ashley Gorley)

2. "Tennessee Queen" (Ernest Keith Smith, Dan Isbell, Jordan Schmidt)

3. "Classic" (Ernest Keith Smith, Jacob Durrett)

4. "Feet Wanna Run" (Ernest Keith Smith, Chris LaCorte, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

5. "Comfortable When I’m Crazy" (Ernest Keith Smith, Rodney Clawson)

6. "Flower Shops" (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Ernest Keith Smith, Ben Burgess, Mark Holman)

7. "Did It With You" (Ernest Keith Smith, Rodney Clawson, Nathan Spicer)

8. "What It’s Come To" (Ernest Keith Smith, Lily Rose, Ryan Vojtesak)

9. "If You Were Whiskey" (Ernest Keith Smith, Michael Carter, Ben Hayslip)

10. "Some Other Bar" (Ernest Keith Smith, Ashley Gorley, Ryan Vojtesak)

11. "Flower Shops" (feat. Morgan Wallen) [Acoustic] (Ernest Keith Smith, Ben Burgess, Mark Holman)

