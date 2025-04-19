This ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’ Couple Are Moving In Together!

Season 2's Farmer Wants a Wife couple Mitchell Kolinsky and Sydney Errera just shared they are almost ready to move in together!

During a conversation I had with the couple for our Season 3 YouTube recap series, I asked if they had an update on their farm.

Errera was giddy to share that they had made a major dent in their “to-do” list. Their original to-do list was shared when they were in our studio in February.

The list included tasks such as mending the fences on Kolinsky’s property, making the adjustments to the farm to welcome Sydney’s two sheep, repaint parts of the house, and enlarge the old closet in order to fit Sydney’s clothes.

The closet is almost finished!

“I actually just went to target and got all the things I needed and all the things I didn’t need,” she says with a smile. “We also went to Lowe’s!”

The couple made sure they had all the equipment needed to whip that closet up, and the farm as well.

“I got some shelving racks and trees I had cut, got those milled,” Kolinsky chimed in. “Got them up on the well [in the closet].”

Next, the paint for their bathroom has been picked out, and they are almost done putting the final touches on the sheep pen.

“The plan is to pack up all my stuff and drive back down to Tennessee,” she states. “I just got a car, a nice truck. Now I just need to fill that puppy up, put the sheep in the back, and just start driving.”

The pair were recently on the latest episode on Farmer Wants a Wife. They stopped by to give the current cast of farmers advice on how to make a relationship last past filming.