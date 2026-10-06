Florida Georgia Line's reunion didn't happen overnight. Before Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard stepped back onstage together, there was a lot of private healing behind the scenes.

Brittney Kelley recently opened up about that process on Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, sharing new details about the weekend that brought the two former bandmates and their wives back together.

What started with a hike between Brian and Tyler eventually turned into several days in Idaho — and, according to Brittney, years' worth of hurt began to heal in just five days.

Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard Reconnect

FGL split in 2022 after years of success, but it sparked plenty of speculation about what went wrong between the longtime friends and bandmates.

Read More: Tyler Hubbard: One Text — and a Kenny Chesney Song — Ended Florida Georgia Line

Brittney says things are now in a very different place.

“Today, current day, we're in a really good place. We've had really healing conversations,” she said, adding, “Jesus literally has brought us all four together.”

She explained that the healing started last November, when Tyler reached out to Brian and asked him to go on a hike.

Read More: What Tour Dates Are Florida Georgia Line Playing in 2027?

The conversation was significant because Brian and Tyler's relationship went back long before Florida Georgia Line. They grew up together, led worship together and wrote songs together before forming the duo.

“I think they just reconnected in a way that really only God can do,” Brittney said.

The Weekend That Helped Heal FGL

After the hike, Tyler and Hayley Hubbard invited Brian and Brittney to their home in Idaho.

“We had a week of healing,” Brittney said. “It felt like years' worth of healing in five days.”

She said there was a moment when she and Hayley realized just how quickly things had changed.

There was a moment that Hayley and I had and we were like, this is by the grace of God. Neither one of us felt like we could feel it that quickly again.

Brittney also shared a lighter moment from the trip: Tyler was apparently so excited to have his friendship with Brian back that he wanted to ride a tandem bike with him throughout the entire vacation.

The private rebuilding came before fans got to see the reunion publicly, including when Brian and Tyler performed together at CMA Fest 2026.

Now, FGL has announced its 2027 Anything Goes Again Festival Tour, with 12 festival stops planned. Stagecoach was announced first, followed by Carolina Country Music Fest, XRoads41 and Windy City Smokeout.

So far, the reunited duo has focused on revisiting the hits that made them one of country music's biggest acts rather than announcing new music.