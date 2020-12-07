The holiday season is in full swing at Gabby Barrett's house. The singer says she and her husband, Cade Foehner, started putting up their Christmas decorations right after Halloween this year, even before Thanksgiving.

But for Barrett, the official kickoff of the Christmas season happens when a certain seasonal item begins appearing on grocery store shelves.

"Eggnog. That's what does it for me. Every single time," she shared during a virtual media event in late October. "'Cause I go grocery shopping so often. When you see the eggnog all stacked up."

Even in the fall, when Christmas was still a few months away, Barrett was already gearing up for the season: "I've already purchased Christmas stuff from the grocery store," she admitted.

However, while eggnog is her marker for the beginning of the holiday season, it probably wasn't among Barrett's early Christmas purchases. "I don't like it, sadly!" she adds. "I don't. My husband loves it, but I don't like it. I even remember not liking it at a young age."

Barrett is planning a cozy and quiet holiday celebration this year, with lots of baking and beloved holiday traditions. It will be her and Foehner's last Christmas as a couple before their first child arrives: Barrett is due to give birth to a baby girl in early 2021.