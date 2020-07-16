10 Fascinating Things You Didn’t Know About Gabby Barrett

Gabby Barrett married young, but she has family that married even younger — much younger. Consider that tidbit a bonus fact on this list of 10 things you didn't know about the "I Hope" singer.

Barrett, who married fellow American Idol singer Cade Foehner at just 19 years old, tells Taste of Country she has aunts and uncles who married at 13 or 14, and they're still together nearly 60 years later! By comparison, the Pennsylvania native was practically an old maid when she got hitched, but we're not gonna be the one to call her that. Did you hear the venom in her voice as she sang to that guy on the chorus of her first No. 1 hit?

Her big family, her famous friends, her unusual journey to reality television stardom and how pop star Charlie Puth ended up on a remix of her hit song are all included on this list of 10 Gabby Barrett fast facts. With "The Good Ones" at radio now, fans are seeing a new side to the not-always-vengeful country singer. The ballad shows her tender heart and undying love for Foehner, a Texan she fell in love with while on American Idol in 2018.

The 20-year-old's debut album is called Goldmine, and you'll find her man's influence all over the project. They live, work and record together, and she likes talking about him, as you'll see in the above interview.

10 Gabby Barrett Facts You Didn't Know: