Gavin Adcock has some new music, but fans might have to wait a while for another release after this one.

“Most Wanted” arrived Friday (Oct. 16), and it will be his last new song for a while.

The announcement comes just two weeks after he released his latest album, The Day I Hang It Up.

Adcock also recently extended his The Day I Hang It Up Tour into 2027, giving fans plenty of opportunities to see him live even as new music takes a back seat for now.

Gavin Adcock Thanks Fans as He Announces Music Break

In his announcement, Adcock shared his appreciation for the fans who have supported him.

I just wanted to say I love y’all so much. This is the last song I’m dropping for a long while. I appreciate every single one of y’all’s support.

Blake Whiten will join Adcock as support on all newly added tour dates, which include stops in Kentucky, Missouri, Florida, Texas, Virginia and more.

The Day I Hang It Up, released Oct. 2, followed Adcock’s previous album, Own Worst Enemy.

Gavin Adcock’s ‘Most Wanted’ Lyrics :

Somethin' felt wrong, and my world started shakin'

Sirens ran off as you blew on in

Head started turnin', and I started thinkin'

They will come in to get me again

If wanting somebody this bad's a crime

Then they better take me in

It's my face on the poster baby

But just like a thief, you steal the show

Some folks say I'm a real bad man

But baby, you're most wanted

Got every eye in this dive bar lookin'

Trying to wrangle in them painted-on jeans

I've been workin' on my bad reputation

But you sure make it hard to keep my record clean

It's my face on the poster baby

But just like a thief, you steal the show

Some folks say I'm a real bad man

But baby, you're most wanted

If lookin' at you lookin' at me is a crime

Then they better take me in

It's my face on the poster, baby

But just like a thief, you steal the show

Some folks say I'm a real bad man

But baby, you're most wanted

It's my face on the poster, baby

But just like a thief, you steal the show

Some folks say I'm a real bad man

But baby, you're most wanted

Yeah baby, you're most wanted

Listen to Gavin Adcock's 'Most Wanted' :