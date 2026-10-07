Well, this wasn't on our 2026 bingo card: Charley Crockett and Gavin Adcock appear to have put their beef to bed.

On both their social media pages, the singers shared a photo of themselves sitting at a bar together, clinking their glasses with big smiles on their faces.

"The country music world's healing, y'all," Crockett wrote in his post.

As he posted the same photo, Adcock wrote, "We might not always see eye to eye but that doesn't mean we can't drop our pride and bulls--t and be friends."

It looks like the peace-making outing happened on Nashville's Lower Broadway: Crockett's Instagram stories from the day include an exterior shot of famed honky tonk The Stage on Broadway. The pictures of the two stars together look like they could have been taken there, too.

Why Did Gavin Adcock + Charley Crockett Put Their Feud to Rest?

Maybe, as Crockett wrote, the country music world really is healing. These two artists have historically been among the genre's most likely to feud with another star: They've both made headlines for their Internet beefs with various other artists on several occasions.

Additionally, they could be taking a page out of Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert's playbook.

Those two dug up an old feud from 2013 to tease their "Horses and Divorces Duet" earlier this year. The beef was real — and so was the reconciliation — and they brought it up as an early way of hinting that a song was on its way.

Read More: Miranda Lambert + Kacey Musgraves' Feud Explained

Some commenters on Adcock and Crockett's posts seemed to suspect that they're pulling a similar stunt.

"A collab would feed families," singer Waylon Wyatt joked under Adcock's post.

"I know a good marketing plot when I see one," another artist, Bubba Westly, added.

Those who commented on Crockett's post were a little more cynical. We counted three people who wondered if the photo of him and Adcock together was AI.

Why Were Gavin Adcock + Charley Crockett Feuding?

Adcock and Crockett's beef dates back about a year and a half and involves Morgan Wallen, Beyoncé and a whole lot of the phrase "cosplay cowboy."

In June 2025, Gavin Adcock criticized Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album, which — at the time — was one spot above his yet-to-be-released Own Worst Enemy album on Apple Music’s Country Albums chart.

That August, Crockett took to Instagram to point out the hypocrisy of the wider argument that Beyoncé and her album should not be labeled “country.” He never mentions Adcock but does seem to point to him.

Read More: Every Current Country Music Feud + Beef

That led to a number of back-and-forth swipes: Mostly on social media, but occasionally in real life, too. Adcock said that Crockett left him 60 red roses and a vinyl copy of his new album in an insidious attempt to — well, we're not sure what, but the gift was met with mockery.

Feuding with Adcock eventually led Adcock to a side feud with Morgan Wallen. As part of the back and forth about what kind of music is and isn't country, Wallen caught a stray when Crockett posted that the "#1 country artist on earth listens to nothing but rap."

Wallen was Adcock's tour boss at the time, and there was an onstage incident where Adcock held up a Charley Crockett shirt, and Wallen flipped it the bird.

However, all's been quiet for a little while now between Crockett and Adcock, so it's not a total surprise that they're ready to lay down their hatchets. As for whether there's more to the story than a simple drink to broker peace? That remains to be seen.