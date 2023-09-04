Labor Day 2023: These Are the Hardest Working States in America, Ranked

The unofficial end of summer: Labor Day. We must not forget the true meaning of this American holiday, which is to celebrate the American worker. The average American worker puts in about 1,811 hours of work per year!

With the post-pandemic American shift into a better balanced work/home lifestyle, it becomes most apparent that we work for a large fraction of our lives, and it is important to take a day off to relax. However, in 2022, Americans left 55 percent of their paid time off unused.

Those who don't use all of their paid leave usually share similar reasons of not doing so: Some worry that it will make them look less dedicated to their jobs, others don't want to get behind on their work.

To determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 50 states across many key factors. They range from average work-week hours to share of workers with multiple jobs, to annual volunteer hours per resident.

Below is the list of the hardest working states in America, as calculated by WalletHub.

North Dakota Alaska South Dakota Nebraska Wyoming Texas Virginia Colorado Kansas Hawaii Maryland Iowa Georgia Oklahoma New Hampshire Tennessee Idaho Missouri Mississippi Louisiana Alabama Indiana Minnesota Montana Maine South Carolina North Carolina Utah Arizona Arkansas Florida Wisconsin New Jersey Kentucky California Washington Delaware Vermont Massachusetts Illinois Pennsylvania Oregon Rhode Island Ohio Nevada Connecticut Michigan West Virginia New York New Mexico

When it comes to average hours per work-week, Alaska comes in with the most hours worked per week, followed by Texas, North Dakota, Wyoming and Louisiana. The least hours per work-week go to New York, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Illinois and Nevada.

Also tabulated were the states with the most leisure time per worker per day. Surprisingly enough, Hawaii spends the least amount of leisure time per day. One would think with all that beautiful scenery, leisure time would be one of the highest, but that is not the case.

Labor Day 2023 is Monday September, 4 in America.

