If anybody was doubting Hardy's down-home bona fides before, they certainly won't be after seeing his 89-year-old grandmother proudly show off the fish she caught.

In the video, Grandma Hardy holds up her catch, saying, "Did he pull!" before she expertly removes the fish from the hook. Someone behind the camera asks if anyone's around to help her, but she calmly declines, saying, "I can."

"Uh uh. I been used to doing this," she says, before completing the removal process and holding the fish up in her hand for a picture.

"What do you wanna tell Mike?" someone says. (It's not entirely clear who Mike is in this context, but Hardy's real first name is Michael.) "Say, 'Wish you were here!'" Grandma replies, cracking a smile.

If anyone was doubting Hardy's country bona fides before watching this video, they certainly aren't now. The Philadelphia, Miss. native has caught a bit of flak from some country purists over the course of his career, especially for releasing hard rock songs and even a half country, half rock album called The Mockingbird & the Crow.

But he's also put out some of the biggest country radio hits in memory over the last few years. He also frequently declares his own country-as-all-get-out status in his songs, especially in tracks like "Rednecker" and "Unapologetically Country as Hell."

Hardy's grandma might have been in town to visit her brand-new great-grandchild. The singer and his wife Caleigh welcomed their first baby, a daughter named Rosie, earlier this month.