Jade Eagleson has always had respect and admiration for the United States military. Earlier in 2022, he ran a contest for fans to win a private performance at their upcoming wedding. Mike — an active-duty member of the Air Force — and his bride, Chanelle, were the winning couple.

"I’ve played in front of some pretty amazing crowds of people, but I’ve never played a wedding like this," Eagleson shares before admitting, "I was pretty nervous — I really didn’t want to screw up Mike and Chanelle’s first dance. That’s a very special moment! Stepping out and performing 'She Don’t Know' was incredible. It was a special moment I’ll never forget."

Mike and Chanelle were among more than 1,400 couples who entered the contest. The pair met during the pandemic, and they quickly got engaged and welcomed a new baby into the world. However, due to COVID concerns, they have not been able to share any of those life moments with their family. Their wedding was an intimate 40-person ceremony in Las Vegas.

"I saw Mike was in the military, in the Air Force, and I was really drawn to it," Eagleson reveals. "I have all the respect in the world for the men and women who serve this country, so I was really, really interested in this one and really glad that it all worked out."

The couple created a relationship highlight reel set to the country singer's song "She Don't Know" and posted it on TikTok. Having Eagleson perform that same song during their first dance made it all the more special.

Eagleson has amassed more than 235 million global streams and 90 million views on YouTube since he released his self-titled album in 2020. The project has produced three Gold-certified singles and one Platinum-certified track.