After her highly publicized divorce from ex-husband Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer is moving on. Beginning in January, a hunky new presence started popping up on her social media page, and Kramer's been sharing more and more about her life with her new boyfriend, a Navy vet and single dad named Ian Schinelli.

On Valentine's Day (Feb. 14), Kramer's new love interest made her day special. Not only did the singer and podcast host share a series of photos and videos to her Instagram Stories of herself celebrating with her kids, but she also shared a special custom necklace that was a gift from Schinelli.

The necklace features a heart pendant with a "J" on it, and on his socials, Schinelli revealed that he created it with help from Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry.

It was the latest in a series of sweet moments with her new boyfriend that Kramer has shared on social media in recent weeks. After being so open with her followers about the pain she went through surrounding her divorce, the singer admits it was a little scary to be so public about the new love in her life.

Still, she says, she was making the choice to open her heart to a new relationship.

"Sometimes you just have to stop fighting it and listen to her heart," she wrote when she debuted her new relationship on social media. "I don't know what the future holds and honestly who does ... Every day I continue to heal and I know there is still lots of work to do, but damn it feels really nice to find happiness along the way. To find someone who doesn't look at your scars as a challenge or problem but rather helps you hold them and stands there to encourage you with love, strength and empathy along the way."

To learn more about Kramer's new love interest, the timeline of their relationship and how Kramer's romantic past informs the person she is today, hit play on the video below:

