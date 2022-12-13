Jana Kramer Was ‘Dreading’ Christmas, But Is Starting New Traditions With Her Kids Post-Divorce

Jana Kramer is creating new holiday memories with her kids nearly two years after her highly-publicized divorce from her ex-husband, former football player Mike Caussin.

The country music singer and proud mother of two recently visited the Kelly Clarkson Show via video chat, where she discussed her upcoming Christmas plans.

Speaking with that day's guest host Mario Lopez, Kramer admits she initially struggled with the thought of not getting to spend the early daylight hours with her babies, who now split time between their parents' separate homes.

“I’m gonna be honest with you,” Kramer begins in talking to Lopez, who co-stars alongside her in the Lifetime movie, Steppin’ Into the Holiday. “I have dreaded this year more than anything since my divorce because this was gonna be the year I didn’t have my kids Christmas morning."

Kramer had her children, Jolie Rae, 6, and Jace Joseph, 3, on Christmas Day last year until noon. She explains that although she won’t get to see them opening up their gifts on Dec. 25 this time around, she has decided to start a new tradition with them.

"I’ve never looked forward to a day, now, more than ever," Kramer says of her new and positive outlook on the situation. "Now, I’m going to get my kids on Christmas day at noon, and Santa is gonna actually come the next day."

“So, we’re gonna celebrate Christmas the next day. So, I don’t miss out on, you know, their little feet, pitter-pattering coming down and seeing the presents from Santa,” she continues.

"I'm excited to create our own memories this year. I’m really looking forward to that.”

Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin in April of 2021 after it was reported he had repeatedly been unfaithful.

“I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give,” the actress and multi-media personality wrote in a message on Instagram in announcing their split. “I just can’t fight any longer. It’s time to heal."

The pair tied the knot in May of 2015, but split for a short time while Caussin sought treatment for a sex addiction. They rekindled their romance in 2017 before officially calling it quits and finalizing their divorce in July 2021.