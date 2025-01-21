Jason Aldean was among the performers who helped celebrate the second inauguration of President Donald Trump, and now fans can view the entire performance online.

Aldean took the stage at the Walter J. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C., on Monday night (Jan. 20), delivering an hour-long set at the Liberty Ball to help usher in Trump's second presidency.

In a video PBS posted online, Aldean ran through a set of his biggest hits, including "Burnin' It Down," "She's Country," "Fly Over States" and more. His performance also included his controversial viral hit "Try That in a Small Town."

Watch Aldean's performance in its entirety in the clip below:

Aldean just one of the country stars who were on hand for the inauguration festivities. Lee Greenwood sang "God Bless the USA" before Trump took the oath of office for a second time, and Carrie Underwood performed an a capella rendition of "America the Beautiful" after technical difficulties forced her to change her performance in live time.

Parker McCollum was on hand to perform Toby Keith's patriotic classic "Courtesy of the Red, White & Blue" as part of Trump's celebration, which also included the Village People, Nelly, Snoop Dogg and more.

Aldean and his wife, Brittany, have been very vocal Trump supporters for years, and in an interview with Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning (Jan. 21), he said he feels "a little vindicated" by Trump's return to office.

"You know, my wife and I talk about this all the time," Aldean said. "It's like for the last, you know, six years, four years especially, it's just been ... you know, taking a lot of heat for stepping out and kind of telling people how we feel about the state of the country and that regime that had been in office. And, you know, and so it's been a little odd at times."

Aldean will hit the road for his 2025 Full Throttle Tour beginning on May 23 in Ohio. The tour runs through Oct. 4 before wrapping up in West Palm Beach, Fla.

