Jason Aldean Army Falls to the BTS Army

Today, the scoreboard reads BTS Army: 1, Jason Aldean Army: 0.

Actually, the scoreboard reads BTS Army: 1, Jason Aldean Army: 2, because this battle was for the No. 1 song in America. "Try That in a Small Town" nabbed triple-digit sales increases and a huge jump in streaming numbers on the back of last week's controversy. A song called "Seven" by BTS'er Jung Kook (Feat. Latto) nabbed the attention of the group's faithful fans.

K-Pop topped a hearty group of country fans that outlets including Billboard describe as conservative-leaning. Given the two very different, but very real flavors of passion for both songs, it's a battle that's likely to continue into next week, but what does it all mean?

Kook and Aldean are No. 1 and No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, a chart that plugs radio airplay, streaming numbers and sales figures into a secret formula to pop out the 100 hottest songs, any genre.

Morgan Wallen ("Last Night") and Luke Combs ("Fast Car") had been 1,2 in prior weeks, which was notable because a pair of country songs had not sat next to each other in those positions since a time when 8-tracks and cassettes tangled for the top medium.

Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town" is No. 1 on the Billboard Country Songs chart, which is the country-only version of the same chart. It's also a country sales leader, with 228,000 paid downloads, the most for one week since Florida Georgia Line's "Cruise" about 10 years ago.

It lags behind 11 other country songs on streaming charts, however. "Last Night," "Fast Car" and Zach Bryan's "Something in the Orange" are 1, 2 and 3 there.

"Seven" has a big streaming advantage, so for the time being Kook — not Aldean — has the No. 1 song in America. Neither song is going to appease all palates, however.

"Try That in a Small Town" is accused of being pro-violence and of blowing racist dog whistles (Aldean denies both) in describing small town life. "Seven" finds Kook listing the days he plans to be (ahem) "spending time" with his partner.

"Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday (A week) / Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday / Seven days a week / Every hour, every minute, every second / You know night aftеr night / I'll be f---ing you right / Seven days a week," he sings.

A song called "Calm Down" by Rema and Selena Gomez rounds out the Top 5.

