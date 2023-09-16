Earlier this week, Luke Bryan and his team got together to celebrate a giant moment in his career, and for country music. Bryan and his team had a party to commemorate his 30th career No. 1 song in country music — and Jason Aldean was on hand to help.

Admitting that he never thought he’d make it to 30 No. 1 songs, Bryan said he expected to achieve eight to ten hits at best. It really took him until he started having multiple No. 1s that he noticed how much of an impact he was having. Bryan said, "You’re focused on everything going on around you, you don’t sit back and actually think about you’re piling up quite a few No. 1 songs."

It all went down at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville. Aldean, Lady A’s Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood, and Dierks Bentley were some of country music's elite in attendance. Bryan wasn't too completely sure who was going to come out and perform on this exclusive night.

As the event progressed, out from the side stage stepped Aldean. He had a custom guitar strap that had the Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves logos on it — fitting, as the two singers both hail from Georgia.

Aldean took the stage and said, "I’m obviously honored to be here. I’ve been along I feel like for all 30 of these number ones with you and I’ll never forget Luke came to my house one day and he just finished the Tailgates & Tanlines album and wanted to play me some cuts on it."

Aldean went on reflecting about their long relationship.

"We just sat there and listened to it and I just didn’t know what was going to happen, but I just knew he had a lot of hits on the record and just a really great album."

After he performed, Aldean and Bryan posed together for a photo where Aldean is smiling ear to ear with Bryan and holding up the number 30 with his hands. Bryan seemingly just as excited is pointing to Aldean and has his mouth open in shock at the feat as well.

Bryan is currently out on the road on his Farm Tour, while Aldean is on his Highway Desperado Tour.

