Country newcomer and former Jelly Roll opener Kolby Cooper was a recent guest on Taste of Country Nights, and he spilled the tea on what really happens backstage at Jelly's shows.

We asked Cooper what he learned from touring with the "Son of a Sinner" superstar, and expected to hear something about stage presence or performing. But instead, we got a shocker: "I learned how to play dice," he revealed.

How in the world did that happen? "His crew and all of his boys, after the show were back there rolling dice and I walked up and I was like 'How do we do this?'" Cooper remembers. "They were like, 'Hop in!'"

It also goes to show that Jelly Roll and his crew are just like you'd expect behind the scenes: Kind and inclusive to everyone.

"I learned how to play dice, so that was fun. I mean, we partied pretty hard too, so I don't remember much."

We had to ask if gambling was involved -- Cooper said, "There was money, yeah. I think I won like $40 bucks or something."

But, with Cooper just starting out in as a commercial country star and Jelly massively successful already, we had to wonder if there's ever big money at stake here -- or if there are different bets for openers, crew members and headliners when cash is involved.

Cooper explained that Jelly Roll uses a curve system with his friends. "I'll put up my $50 bucks to his $500," he says. It is basically the openers, crew and friends vs. Jelly himself, so that the money factors even out a little bit.

In other words, Jelly wants his dice games to be accessible to everyone, no matter how much money you've got in your pocket. The bets might be different, but the stakes are the same.

We can only imagine what the gambling will be like when Jelly heads out on Post Malone's Big A-- Stadium Tour this summer, especially if Posty decides to throw his hat into the ring, too. The tour kicks off at the end of April, and it's set to extend into July.

