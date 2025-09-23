Jelly Roll Might Not Be Done With ‘Fire Country’ After All

If you thought Jelly Roll’s TV acting debut was a one-and-done, you’re in for a surprise.

The creators of Fire Country are already looking for ways to bring him back.

Jelly Roll, 40, made a surprise appearance on the CBS drama in April, playing Noah, a healthcare worker and former convict.

His performance was well-received — especially for a first-timer — and his song “Dreams Don’t Die” was also featured in the episode.

Now, Fire Country creator Tony Phelan says fans might not have seen the last of Noah. “We’re Talking About a Way to Bring That Character Back,” he explained

Phelan revealed that Jelly Roll’s cameo came about naturally — and has been living rent-free in his head ever since.

“[Featuring] music on the show has been great and I think it has really happened organically,” he told Us Weekly.

Phelan continued, “People in Nashville have been reaching out to us because they’re fans of the show… That is what made the Jelly Roll [cameo] so great.”

The TV producer praised Jelly Roll for doing “such an amazing job” and left the door open for the “Save Me” singer’s return.

“We’re in the writers’ room talking about a way to bring that character back — just because he was such a great presence,” Phelan added.

From Stage to Screen

This wasn’t Jelly Roll’s first time on camera, but it was his first scripted role. He previously appeared as himself on Paramount+’s Tulsa King.

Fire Country star and executive producer Max Thieriot shared that he was the one who “reached out first” to Jelly Roll after crossing paths at the CMT Music Awards.

Meanwhile, Tracker executive producer Elwood Reid admitted that their show tried to snag Jelly Roll first.

Reid added that Tracker still hopes to bring a country star into their world: “Luke Combs is a guy we’ve always been trying to get. Or a guy like Hardy.”

More to Come

As for Jelly Roll’s future on Fire Country? Fans will have to wait and see.

Phelan says conversations are happening, but he’s keeping some surprises close to the vest.

The CBS drama returns Friday, Oct. 17, at 8 PM ET before moving to its regular slot on Friday, Oct. 24, at 9 PM ET. New episodes of Fire Country stream the following day on Paramount+.