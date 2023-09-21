A police department in Oklahoma is showing their appreciation for Jelly Roll after he paid tribute to a fallen officer onstage during one of his concerts.

Who Is the Police Officer Jelly Roll Honored Onstage?

According to KOCO, Edmond police Sgt. C.J. Nelson was struck and killed by a utility truck while riding a motorcycle in Oklahoma City in July 2022.

The truck's driver has been charged with first-degree manslaughter. The case is still ongoing in court. An Associated Press report on the incident noted that Nelson, 38, was on patrol just outside the city limits at the time of his death. He is the first Edmond police officer to die in the line of duty.

Nelson was also just days away from his 13th anniversary with the Edmond Police Department when he was killed.

How Did Jelly Roll Honor the Fallen Officer?

In a short video clip shared by the Edmond Police Department on Facebook, Jelly Roll is on stage talking to the audience between songs during a show at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City on Sept. 19.

The "Need a Favor" singer points out someone in the crowd who is wearing a memorial shirt honoring Nelson.

"I want to to say rest in peace to CJ," Jelly Roll says. "I love you and I'm glad your family's here. I'm praying for y'all."

The memorial shirt seen in the crowd was created by the Edmond Police Department in honor of the fallen officer. They are currently trying to get in touch with Jelly Roll so they can find him his own shirt honoring Nelson.

Jelly Roll has made headlines in recently for calling out people in the crowd during his shows. Earlier this month, he halted a concert to thank a military veteran, telling the man he would never again have to pay for tickets to one of his concerts again.

The star's Backroad Baptism Tour is currently in Texas for a string of dates. His next show is at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin on Sept. 22.

