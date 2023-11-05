This weekend, Jelly Roll offered up an early Christmas present to Antioch, Tenn.-area fans who donated to his toy drive.

The singer -- who hails from Antioch, about 12 miles southeast of Nashville -- held a pop-up show in the parking lot of his hometown Walmart on Saturday afternoon (Nov. 4.) The cost of admission? A toy to donate to his ambitious 2023 toy drive.

According to NewsChannel 5 Nashville WTVF, Jelly performed for hundreds of fans in the parking lot after issuing a social media call that advertised a free performance for anyone who donated. Fans came from as far as Knoxville, Tenn. to make their donation and watch the show, and shopping carts filled with donated toys were rolled out into the parking lot.

"The biggest toy drive in Nashville history continues!" Jelly wrote on social media, adding "Let's make this holiday season a special one for the kids!" When he first announced the drive in late October, the singer explained he was partnering with brand like Hasbro and Coca-Cola as well as Metro Nashville to expand the initiative's reach.

During the pop-up show, Jelly performed some of his biggest hits, like "Need a Favor," and explained to the crowd that giving back to the children of Antioch was a personal cause to him, as someone who grew up in the area. "I grew up right about three minutes from here in a little area called Percy Priest Lake," he told the crowd during his time onstage.

Before the event, Jelly sent out a tweet requesting that "Someone tell the Mayor come see us today in Antioch." Sure enough, Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell heeded the call and joined the parking lot performance, even stepping onstage to address the crowd before Jelly began to sing.

"Thanks for kicking off the biggest toy drive in Nashville history. And for giving back so much and celebrating Antioch," O'Connell tweeted in response after the fact.

Next up, Jelly is headed to the CMA Awards, where he's a performer and one of the most-nominated artists of the night. The show will take place next Wednesday (Nov. 8) at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.