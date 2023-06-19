‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked When All 3 Contestants Are Stumped on Lord’s Prayer Question

Jeopardy! is one of those shows that most Americans have watched at least once in their lives, no matter what generation they come from. It is a chance to challenge one's brain and quickness, and a chance to show your family how smart you really are when sitting around the TV.

On last Tuesday night's show (June 13), viewers were shocked to see an easy $200 question about the most commonly-recited Christian prayer stump all three contestants.

If you aren't aware, Jeopardy clues range in difficulty based on their dollar amount. The clue that stumped the three contestants was: "Matthew 6:9 says, ‘Our Father, which art in heaven,’ This ‘be thy name."

Watch here:

Being that this is the most-recited Christian prayer in the world — and to have all three contestants on Jeopardy stumped by this clue — it didn't take long for this clip to go viral.

This tweet from @cantcancelmimi on Twittter has thousands of likes and replies. She writes,

"Not one contestant on Jeopardy last night knew the answer to this.....Are you waking up yet?"

This is one of the first few to start the trend of people noticing that the contestants didn't know this common prayer.

Some people took the unanswered clue a little more lightly than others, like @finewoman on Twitter, who writes:

"I LOL'd that no one knew this..."

The now-viral Jeopardy! moment has since sparked a debate about whether the quiz show contains too many questions about the Bible and Christianity in general. A quick look at the statistics shows that the number of Americans who identify themselves as Christian has “declined at rapid pace” over the past decade or so.

Would you have known the answer?

