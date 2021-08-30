Fans of both Jimmie Allen and high school football can rejoice. The country star's new song, "Big in a Small Town," can be heard as the theme song for the new Netflix series Titletown High, which premiered on Friday (Aug. 27).

"I grew up in a small town. Whether it’s football, a dream you have … everything you do in a small town is a big thing," Allen says in a press release, explaining why the song was apt for the show. "Everything is the end of the world, or the start of a world. That’s what I feel like people connect to — the realness of it."

This realness can be felt in the song's lyrics, which find Allen remarking on what makes life in a small town special: "It's the tire swing by a river stream / That's running down behind my house /Yeah, it's a little dream but it's the little things / That are big in a small town, hell yeah," he sings in the chorus.

Titletown High is a reality TV series that follows players and coaches at the Valdosta High School football program in Valdosta, Ga., during the 2020 season. The series was created by Jason Sciavicco, known for executive producing and creating the MTV series Two-a-Days, which followed a high school football program in Hoover, Ala. Rush Propst, one of the most controversial figures in high school football, is at the center of the drama in both series.

In addition to performing the theme song for Titletown High, Allen serves as Executive Music Producer for the show. His soundtrack for the series features country favorites Lanco and Matt Stell, along with a diverse array of artists from multiple genres.

