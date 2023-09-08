Jimmy Buffett's daughter Delaney is generous with her memories and emotions throughout a tribute post shared on social media. The singer's youngest daughter starts by revealing that she saw her father for who he really was in his final days: "A man whose spirit could not be broken."

Jimmy Buffett died at age 76 on Sept. 1, after a four-year battle with Merkel cell carcinoma, an aggressive skin cancer.

He and his wife Jane had three children: Savannah, Delaney and Cameron.

His sister, LuLu Buffett, also wrote a touching tribute to him.

Related: Jimmy Buffett's Last Words Let the Family Know the Party Wasn't Over

Delaney — full name Sarah Delaney — Buffett shared eight paragraphs with her followers on Instagram, during which she recalls how her father smiled through the pain of battling cancer and left making sure everyone knew he appreciated them.

He also reminded his loved ones to continue to have fun in his absence.

"Despite the pain, he smiled every day," she says. "He was kind when he had every excuse not to be. He told us not to be sad or scared, but to keep the party going."

Calling the "Margaritaville" singer "the joy he sang about," she also paused to remember him as a hard worker, a great father and good friend.

"My dad repeatedly told us how much he appreciated the doctors, nurses and every person who was there for him during his battle with cancer," Delaney Buffett writes, "So to those who took care of my dad at home and in the hospital, I want to thank you for giving us more time together. I am eternally grateful."

Buffett's death, while surprising to fans, was expected by his closest friends and family. In her editorial for the Keys Citizen, Lulu Buffett reveals they knew he'd need a miracle to live much longer, but slowly agreed that the miracle was the four years they got with him.

The 31-year-old Delaney echoes that sentiment and makes it clear she had time to speak her peace. She writes a final thank you to her father at the end of the note:

"And finally, to my dad, thank you," the film producer and director says. "You turned nothing into something and gave me everything, I will never be able to repay you or my mom for my beautiful life. I will love you forever, and I will always keep the party going (responsibly, of course)."