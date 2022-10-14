Jon Pardi Named His Goats After Country Music Royalty

Who's ready to meet some "Pardi Animals?" Like several other country artists, Jon Pardi owns a little bit of farmland in Tennessee with quite a bit of livestock on it. Recently, he turned to Instagram to give his fans a proper introduction to his animals in a video titled "On the Farm With Jon Pardi."

"I figured you could play some like barnyard music or something," he says as he grabs a blue bucket and ushers the camera to follow him around the property.

After filling the bucket with what he calls "crack food" — a sweet feed mixture with molasses that his animals love — the introductions begin. He first points out one of his cows, Holly, before announcing that two of his goats are named Johnny and June, in honor of the late Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. His other cows are named Opal and Kyle.

Pardi also revealed to Entertainment Tonight recently that his other two goats are named after Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood. He admits that the names came to him immediately because he thought it would be funny. There's no word on whether or not Brooks and Yearwood know about the honor.

His 15-acre farm is also home to four cats — who he calls the "Kat-dashians" after the famous Kardashian family — and four dogs. One of his dogs, Cowboy, stars in his music video for "Tequila Little Time." Cowboy plays the missing dog Pardi's love interest is searching for.

Pardi is hot off the release of his fourth studio album, Mr. Saturday Night, which arrived on Sep. 2. He's also spent part of 2022 on the road with Lainey Wilson and Hailey Whitters on his Ain't Always the Cowboy Tour. The trek wrapped on Oct. 1 in Nashville.