Jon Pardi's wife Summer has been through a lengthy ordeal with breast augmentations, lifts and corrections, dating back to her first surgery when she was 18 years old.

Summer opened up about the whole thing in a 23-minute video spread across two Instagram Reels. She shares her story from the very beginning, bring fans all the way up to her most recent operation, which took place just nine days before filming.

"I have quite the history of boob jobs to talk about," Summer says at the beginning of the video.

The singer's wife says she first sought cosmetic surgery on her breasts when she was teenager, due to the fact that her breasts were uneven in size.

"I just naturally had one A [cup] and one kind of small C cup, so I was a little off, which I've come to learn the majority women are," she details.

Summer's first surgery involved silicone implants that had small valves, so that a doctor could easily go back in and adjust the levels of silicone (and corresponding sizes of her breasts) over the course of her life.

She was initially happy with the results, but a year later, she noticed her right breast appeared deflated, and she went back into the doctor for a "tweak" in the silicone levels. In surgery, her medical team realized things weren't quite that simple.

"The scar tissue had grown into the valve and so I had a slow leak of the saline over the course of that year," she recounts.

The doctor replaced the valve and gave her a new implant, but this one was fuller than the first, meaning that her breasts were now larger than she wanted.

"That was the start of my downfall boobs," she says with a chuckle.

As a couple of years went by, Summer began to experience more complications, including a capsular contraction, which, according to PlasticSurgery.org, is a "capsule" of scar tissue around an implant.

"It looked like I had a brick in my chest," Summer says.

Five years later, after another procedure called a "crescent moon lift," she began to notice more unwelcome changes, including an "oblong nipple."

"It was annoying, but no one's gonna see that except for me and whoever I'm dating, which, at the time, I was single," she recounts.

But by 2018, she'd moved to Nashville and was feeling more and more compelled to address her breast issues, so she decided to get a total implant exchange.

That procedure had disappointing results, including incorrect stitching that was "puckered around the edges," Summer details. Her doctor wasn't happy either, and he wound up doing an in-office procedure to try to correct it that was "so freaking painful when he numbed my nipple," she says. "Never again."

Throughout this time, she and her country star husband were trying to get pregnant, which complicated any plans for surgery. Still, Summer struggled with her image.

"I would be in the shower by myself —I would be covering my right boob and kind of supporting it with my arm. And I'm like, 'Nobody's even here!' It was just such an insecurity for me," she remembers.

Shortly after the birth of the Pardi's second child, Sienna, Summer started to look for surgeons again. Finally, she settled on Nashville-area plastic surgeon Ramin Behmand for her complete lift, and nine days post-surgery, she says she's thrilled with the results.

"I literally could cry tears of joy for how happy I am with my outcome," she admits, adding that she wishes that her Nashville doctor had done her first surgery to begin with, "but everything happens for a reason."

The Pardis are parents to two young children, Presley and Sienna. They've previously opened up about struggling with infertility prior to getting pregnant with their first daughter.