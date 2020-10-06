Kane Brown will take the stage during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. The country star has been added to the annual all-genre awards show's performance lineup, along with R&B artist Doja Cat.

Brown will be joined by Khalid and Swae Lee at the 2020 BBMAs, Billboard announced on Tuesday (Oct. 6), or a performance of their collaboration "Be Like That." The song itself is not nominated for any awards, but Brown is up for three trophies: Top Country Artist, Top Country Male Artist and Top Country Album. Lee has four nominations at the 2020 BBMAs, and Khalid has 12, the third most of any artist.

Luke Combs will also represent country music during the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. He's in the performance lineup, too, along with Alicia Keys, Post Malone and more. Additionally, Garth Brooks will be receiving the Icon Award during the ceremony, and is scheduled to perform as well.

The 2020 BBMAs were originally slated for April 29, with the awards being based off a chart period from March 23, 2019, to March 14, 2020, but the event was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. They're now due to take place on Oct. 14, and will air live on NBC beginning at 8PM CT.

The show, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Calif., having moved from its intended home in Las Vegas. It is unclear who will be there in person and who will be performing or accepting awards remotely.