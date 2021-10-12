Tuesday (Oct. 12) marked Kane Brown's third wedding anniversary with his wife, Katelyn, and he celebrated the occasion with a throwback social media post sharing some of the highlights of their love story. The snapshots show the couple through the years, as well as a video of Katelyn backing a massive, lifted pickup truck down a long driveway as Brown snickers behind the camera.

"Happy anniversary to my rock, my best friend, the best mother and wife I could ask for!" the singer writes, before jokingly adding, "From 21 to 28, baby I can't wait to grow even older with you."

In addition to being husband and wife, Brown and Katelyn are parents to daughter Kingsley Rose, who will turn two years old at the end of October 2021. She frequently appears in her famous dad's social media posts, and also has a cameo in the music video for his 2020 single, "Worldwide Beautiful."

Katelyn has frequently had starring roles in Brown's songs and music videos, too. Songs like "Good as You" and "Heaven" are just a few hits that draw from the couple's real-life love story.

Brown and his wife tied the knot at Mint Springs Farm in Nolensville, Tenn., on Oct. 12, 2018, in front of family and friends. Reportedly 200 guests were in attendance for the heartwarming nuptials. In the months that followed their wedding, the pair shared plenty of jaw-dropping snapshots of the gorgeous ceremony, including the bridesmaids' muted green color scheme and a sweet shot of the newlyweds sharing a kiss at the reception.