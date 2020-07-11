Kane Brown’s adorable daughter, Kingsley, has gone viral in a video that has earned more than half a million views in just a couple of days. Her laugh is just that contagious.

Brown’s wife, Katelyn, turned to Instagram on Thursday (July 9) to post the video, which shows Brown at their home playing with Kingsley. What really takes this video over the top is the laugh Kingsley lets out every time her daddy lifts her up in the air.

Try to listen and not smile, no matter how your day has gone.

“No better sight or sound in the world,” Katelyn writes alongside the video.

With the pandemic continuing and most country concerts postponed for the time being, Brown has been able to enjoy a lot of precious time recently with his daughter, who was born in October of 2019.

But that doesn’t mean Brown hasn’t been busy. In June, the country hitmaker performed his single “Worldwide Beautiful” at the 2020 BET Awards alongside Grammy-nominated gospel singer Jonathan McReynolds, who sang his hit song “People.”

Brown is also currently basking in the success of his single “Cool Again,” which was released this past April and was the most-added single on the week it was sent to radio.

Brown is also garnering much attention from fans of all genres thanks to his collaboration with John Legend on their song “Last Time I Say Sorry,” which they performed together on the CBS special, ACM Presents: Our Country earlier this year.

Kane Brown Has More Songs Coming About His Baby Girl