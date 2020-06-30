Kane Brown is re-imagining his song "Cool Again" with the help of Nelly.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper offered fans a preview of the new collaboration catchy tune in a candid Instagram video with the country star, after they shot a music video for the song in Miami.

Nelly teases the track in the clip, showcasing a new verse where he raps: “Ayo cool again / I really wish that I was kickin’ back with you again / Checkin out the view again / Cause every time we do it / It’s like new again / It feel like new again.

He also harmonizes with Brown in the chorus.

Calling Brown his "lil brother," Nelly says "Cool Again" is "one of the dopest tracks that I've done thus far" and reveals that Brown's upcoming EP will feature cross-genre collaborations with Swae Lee, H.E.R. and Khalid.

This isn't the first time Nelly has crossed into country terrain. He and Tim McGraw joined forces on the successful 2003 crossover duet "Over and Over," which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also collaborated with Florida Georgia Line for the remix of their smash hit "Cruise," which became the longest-running No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart for 24 weeks in 2013, until it was surpassed by Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road" a few years later.

"Cool Again," originally released in April, will be featured on Brown's new EP, slated for release sometime in 2020. The song was written before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but Brown says he sees it in a new light during quarantine.

"I feel like it took a whole new meaning on the song. We just want everything to be cool again, back to the way it was," he describes to Taste of Country Nights.

The hitmaker has also announced that his Worldwide Beautiful Tour has been postponed to 2021, set to kick off on March 13 in Lubbock, Texas, and continue until May 1, when it wraps in Lafayette, La.