Kane Brown has finally released his long-anticipated collaboration with EDM artist Marshmello. While "One Thing Right" showcases Brown's bad boy side, it's ultimately a sweet love song aimed at his wife, Katelyn Jae.

Brown and Marshmello released the new song on Friday morning (June 21). The track begins simply, framing Brown's voice over a minimalist guitar figure and building from there, adding sonic flourishes but never distracting too much from the lyrical portrait of a man whose wilder instincts are tamed by love.

"Known to be crazy, known to be wild / Momma had herself a little devilish child / Ain't no stranger to the troubles at my door / I've been at the wrong place at the wrong time / Chasing all the wrong things most of my life / Been every kind of lost that you can't find / But I got one thing right / Been the kind of guy girls' mommas don't like / Running with the wrong crowd on the wrong nights / I've been wrong about a million times / But I got one thing right / You," Brown sings in the chorus.

“It just…tells you everything that I’ve done wrong growing up," Brown explains to Billboard, "and it’s saying that the one thing I did get right was you, talking about my wife.”

Brown married Jae in October of 2018, and the couple announced they are expecting their first child just months later, in April of 2019. They revealed that they are expecting a girl during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in May.

"One Thing Right" is now available for streaming and download across a variety of digital music services.

Brown will spend much of the summer on the road with Jason Aldean on his Ride All Night Tour. Kane Brown tickets are currently available for shows that are slated to run through September.