Kane Brown Has Been Writing Some ‘Darker’ Songs About Mental Health Struggles

Kane Brown has occasionally spoken publicly about his experiences with mental health challenges and a traumatic childhood, and those are subjects he's touched on in song, too, such as in his 2021 Blackbear collaboration, "Memory." Now, as he works on new material, Brown says that his fans can expect to hear more songs focused around those tough topics.

"Recently, I've been writing a lot of music. I actually wrote three the other day," Brown detailed to ET Canada in a February interview.

"I will say I have a couple of songs that are a little bit darker, about mental health," the singer continues. "And then I have a song called 'Learning,' that I went a little bit more in depth over the stuff that I went through, so I'm really excited about the music that we're writing right now."

Brown -- whose most recent album is Different Man, a project that arrived in September 2022 -- explains that he's gotten more comfortable sharing subject matter that's close to the chest over the course of his time in the music industry.

"I've always been pretty open about that stuff, and the longer I'm in the business, I just get more and more comfortable [talking about it]. But a lot of people are talking about it now, and I think it's making it a little bit...easier for other people to talk about it as well," he continues.

Currently, Brown is celebrating his most recent No. 1 hit: "Thank God," a duet with his wife Katelyn Brown. In the weeks ahead, he is also set to co-host the CMT Music Awards with Kelsea Ballerini, and he'll also make his acting debut with a role in the CBS series Fire Country.

See Inside Kane Brown's Luxurious Rural Retreat: