Kane Brown Is Grateful Phil Collins Signed Off on ‘I Can Feel It’ Sample

Kane Brown has secured ten No. 1 country songs in his career thus far, in the less than 10 years he's been actively releasing to country radio.

I recently had the chance to sit down with the global superstar to discuss everything that is going on in his busy life, both as a musician and a dad. Brown has told me in the past that he's had some doubts about singles he has released and whether they would top the charts.

His just-dropped new song, "I Can Feel It," is not one of those that Brown had any doubts about.

"I got it originally when I was playing Stagecoach this year," he says of the song. "I wanted Phil Collins to come out on stage with me, I thought it would be cool."

Collins didn't end up joining the country star, but he did give his blessing, Brown explains. "I ended up just writing to his song, 'Feel It in the Air.' We were sampling that big drum fill, and the title is 'I Can Feel It,' so it's, I can feel it in the air tonight."

"It's very energetic, high energy," Brown says of his new song, which pulls inspiration and a straight sample from Collins' 1981 classic. "I'm excited to put it in my show, and I think it's gonna be a great song to hear on the radio."

If anyone knows what a good radio song is, it's him — the "Thank God" hitmaker tells me he is instrumental in choosing what his next radio single is going to be. He has a pretty good track record, so if he thinks this one is a winner, it's hard to bet against it.

Brown just announced a new tour in 2024 to go along with the new song release.

