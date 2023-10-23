Kane Brown's wife, Katelyn Brown, has a reputation for being an expert party planner, but she outdid herself for the singer's 30th birthday on Saturday night (Oct. 21).

With a birthday this close to Halloween, it made sense to keep the party's vibes scary, and Brown selected a "RIP to Kane's 20s"-themed costume party.

Guests arrived dressed up as clowns, ghouls, jesters and more, while Katelyn kept comfortable in a "granny" costume complete with gray wig, hospital gown and wheelchair.

The birthday boy hat-tipped his current single "Bury Me in Georgia" with his costume, dressing up as a bloodied zombie in a Georgia Bulldogs jersey.

"Thanks baby for an unforgettable 30th birthday," Brown writes in a recap post on social media, alongside a string of photos from the event. "Above and beyond! Thanks for all the birthday wishes and everyone who came out to celebrate love you guys!"

Over on her social media, Katelyn shared a more in-depth look into the party and all the details that went into creating it. The centerpiece of the event was a black-and-white checkerboard dance floor with oversized disco ball and a light-up sign reading "RIP 20s."

Guests also enjoyed custom cocktails, cookies and a pizza station and treated themselves to a decadent two-tier chocolate cake with spiderweb and skull decorations.

Black balloons and Halloween-themed floral decorations completed the party's spooky look, and guests were able to take souvenirs home with them, both from the custom photobooth and from the pop-up tattoo parlor at the party.

"I'll celebrate you any day [Kane Brown.] RIP to your 20s but can't wait for all the years to come!" Katelyn writes in her post.

Brown recently released his newest single, "I Can Feel It," which samples Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight." He's keeping the Collins theme going with his just-announced 2024 In the Air Tour.

20 Kane Brown Songs Every Fan Has Memorized Kane Brown has built himself quite the career: He's come a long way since 2015, when he released his first single, "Used to Love You Sober." Prior to that, Brown was covering other country stars' songs for social media. Now, he is a star, with nine No. 1 hits under his belt, including a special duet with his wife Katelyn. There's no ceiling to this Tennessee boy's success!