Country superstar Kane Brown shares his love of sports in a new appearance on children's talk show The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo. In the episode, Brown sings about all the different sports that are out there for kids to try, and emphasizes that the most important part of any sporting event — of course — is having fun.

Flanked by a pair of Muppets, Elmo and Cookie Monster, singing backing vocals, Brown performs his song in front of a simple, blue-and-rainbow colored background, wearing a black outfit and his trademark "Family" ball cap.

"Do your best, be a good sport / Out on the field or on the court," he sings. "...Win or lose, the game is done / All that matters is you had some fun / Keep practicing, be ready when / It's time to play again."

Brown's performance took place on the Nov. 4 episode of the Not-Too-Late Show, which airs on Thursdays on HBO Max. He's one of several country stars who've joined the Sesame Street gang over the years, joining the likes of Dan + Shay and Kacey Musgraves. The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo, a Sesame Street spinoff, was made as a way to entertain kids before bedtime and features a number of celebrity guests in each episode.

Brown's episode of the show aired just a few days after his own daughter, Kingsley Rose, celebrated her second birthday on Oct. 29. The singer and his wife, Katelyn, both shared a spread of pictures of Kingsley's adorable Minnie Mouse-themed birthday party, complete with pink and black-and-white polka dot balloons and a sweet birthday outfit to match.

See Inside Kane Brown's Luxurious Rural Retreat: